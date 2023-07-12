The Central Western Daily has scoured its archived editions to present to you this look back in time. Way back in time.
The theme for the 2018 Ronald McDonald House ball was 'Carnivale: Under the Big Top', and attendees did not disappoint, donning circus colours in the name of helping families and their sick children.
The night featured performances from Cirkus Surreal and music from The Heydays as funds were raised to pay for each night a family needs to use the house in Orange.
There were a host of fundraising elements planned for the night, including a raffle highlighted by a Paspaley Lavalier pearl necklace valued at $3860
While the final tally raised for the cause is unknown, Ronald McDonald House CEO Rebecca Walsh said they hoped to beat last year's achievement of $70,000 raised from the ball.
