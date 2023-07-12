Call for help as awards night recognising 'backbone of communities' at risk

For more than two decades, the Daroo Awards have shone a light on the "backbone" of the Cabonne community; small businesses.
But with some structural changes to how the awards are operated and a dwindling number of volunteers, the possibility of not running them at all in 2023 looms.
Alf Cantrell has been involved with the event since its inception and is calling on community members to make sure it survives.
"If the local school is going to hold a fete and need prizes, the first person they turn to is the local business," the Yeoval resident said.
"The person you turn to whenever you need a bit of financial help is the local business. The local businesses are very involved in their communities and as such, need a little bit of recognition."
Mr Cantrell said there was a need for up to five community members to step up and bring ideas to the table about how the Daroo Awards could operate in a sustainable way moving forward.
"I don't think we can continue the format that we've had, because it just got so complicated," Mr Cantrell said.
One idea which was floated was changing the night from an awards ceremony where businesses compete against each other, to an event where businesses are simply recognised for the good work they do.
"Smaller businesses need to be encouraged to continue, especially now at a time when so many are still struggling desperately to re-open or just stay open because of the damage that was done in the flooding," Mr Cantrell said.
"It's up to us in the general community to encourage and support those businesses."
A meeting will be held on Wednesday, July 19 at 6.30pm at the Molong RSL Club where people can share ideas about how they would like to see the Daroo Awards run in the future.
"The awards night itself is also a great social event because people chat to similar business owners from other towns," Mr Cantrell added.
"It encourages conversations and gets people in different communities to know each other and strive to improve their own business more than they already do."
Cabonne Shire Council has provided both sponsorship and "significant in-kind support" for the awards since their inception.
A council spokeswoman said it was their understanding that following the flood event of November 2022, the awards committee elected to not host a formal awards event in 2023 and instead offer a free event to celebrate all businesses across Cabonne.
"Council has supported this endeavour, and encouraged the Daroo committee to engage with local business and the community to determine what the awards look like moving forward," the spokeswoman added.
"The committee is encouraging members of the community to come and support the ongoing running of the awards at a meeting being held next week. Council representatives will also be present at this meeting."
