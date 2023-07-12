Central Western Daily
Barnstoneworth keep the good times rolling during Parkes demolition

By Murray McCloskey
Updated July 12 2023 - 11:45am, first published 10:00am
Orange's hopes for silverware in the 2023 Western Premier League are being carried by Barnstoneworth United FC as the club continues to rack up points in the run to the finals.

