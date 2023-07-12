Orange's hopes for silverware in the 2023 Western Premier League are being carried by Barnstoneworth United FC as the club continues to rack up points in the run to the finals.
On Saturday, Barnies bested Parkes 4-1 in cold and wet conditions at Sir Jack Brabham Park, to make it three wins in a row.
The home side in their distinctive red and white vertical stripes, went into the break up 2-0 against a Parkes Cobras outfit still looking for a win this season.
A deflected strike in the 11th minute from midfielder Duncan Logan opened the scoring and Barnies then made it two with a neat finish from winger Paddy Gillespie in the 34th minute.
Gillespie should have had two in the first half but his first shot, rocketing off his boot at warp speed, clattered the cross bar.
The second half started well for Barnies who went three up with the youngest player in the side, 17-year-old Daniel Casey, bending one around the keeper in the 51st minute, making it three goals for the season for Casey.
Parkes hit back in the 67th minute from the boot of Jimmy Kuntze, as Parkes fought their way back into the match.
It was a real contest right up until extra time, but Paddy Gillespie earned his brace in the 90th minute to put Barnies in an unbeatable position at 4-1.
Gillespie is one of two exciting late signings for Barnies.
The 27-year-old from Donegal in the Republic of Ireland joined the squad a few rounds into the season and immediately made an impact as a winger with a clinical cross into the box.
Gillespie's first two goals for the club on the weekend add to his impressive tally of assists this season, consistently setting up the team's Colombian-born striker, Carlos Mesa Castrillon.
The 33-year-old has scored 7 goals including one hat trick since joining the team in round 6.
The impact of the two new forwards has been undisputed.
Barnies have also benefited from a line-up of familiar faces, carrying the bulk of last year's team into the 2023 season.
Josh Ward has been a key utility player, moving around the park, playing in backs, midfield and the forwards.
Grant Koch and Michael Ayad had big games on Saturday as they shut down the Parkes attack, putting their bodies on the line, and refusing to let the ball bounce on their back line, with some hair raising headers from the pair.
Coach Duncan Logan ceded the captain's armband to Koch for the day, with the midfielder banging in the opening goal on Saturday.
His brother Brock Logan had another good spell in goals, which has contributed to a healthy goal difference, which may come in handy as the side looks to book a place in successive finals.
After 10 rounds, Barnies are in third place on 18 points, opening up a four-point gap from fourth placed Dubbo Macquarie.
Barnies are eyeing Panorama, one place ahead of them in second spot on 21 points, and Bathurst 75, on top of the table with 24 points.
Barnies head to Dubbo next Saturday for the third triple-header of the season, this time at Victoria Park, where they play Dubbo Bulls, with Spurs taking on 75s and Macquarie hosting Waratahs.
