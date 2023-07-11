The Great Western Highway has reopened after a multi-vehicle crash briefly cut off traffic.
A truck and car reportedly collided near Lithgow before 5.00pm, according to NSW Live Traffic.
The highway was closed towards Orange for about an hour, with traffic diverted onto the Castlereagh Highway off-ramp.
An update at 5.56pm said the lane had reopened and "traffic conditions are back to normal."
Emergency services were called to the scene. Initial reports reference "persons trapped."
The Central Western Daily has reached out to police for further information.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.