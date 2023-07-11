Central Western Daily
Great Western Highway reopens after multi-vehicle crash

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated July 11 2023 - 6:13pm, first published 5:06pm
The Great Western Highway has reopened after a multi-vehicle crash briefly cut off traffic.

