Profanities, crude insults and Mony Python quotes featured in court as a violent offender expressed her displeasure at being sentenced to jail time.
Jocelyn Murray of Alfred Street in Bathurst faced Orange Local Court on Wednesday over a string of crimes including assaulting police, break and enter, stalking, assault and breaching an AVO. Several more serious charges were dropped.
"Let me out of here, i'll behave ... c---sucker," she told magistrate David Day as she was taken from the dock by police.
The 23-year-old had apologised when her phone rang in court, before making a retraction: "Actually, I don't give a f--- because I'm going to jail anyway."
Murray pleaded guilty to a host of crimes, with the majority taking place in Bathurst in 2022. She spat at a policeman on December 20, 2022 after being arrested for allegedly threatening to kill an officer.
"It wasn't just in the general direction, a la Monty Python though, was it?" magistrate Day said when the target of her alleged threat was called into question.
"Disgusting, degrading ... I could probably dream up a few more words; get out the thesaurus.
"At my age I think I understand the human condition, but that's about all I understand these days."
Magistrate Day sentenced Murray to 24 months full time custody, with 10 months having already been served.
He noted her "profoundly deprived" upbringing, but found "the community is just not safe."
An appeal was rejected several hours later. "She is a recidivate offender ... the risk to the community is just too high," he said.
