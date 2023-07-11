Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime

Crude insults lobbed at magistrate as Jocelyn Murray jailed in Orange

By Court Reporter
Updated July 12 2023 - 8:26am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Profanities, crude insults and Mony Python quotes featured in court as a violent offender expressed her displeasure at being sentenced to jail time.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.