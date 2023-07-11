Artificial intelligence on the streets of Blayney?
Blayney Shire Council is among NSW councils expressing interest in participating in a groundbreaking initiative aiming to revolutionise road maintenance across the state.
Street sweeping vehicles in regional NSW and the south-west of Sydney are now equipped with cutting-edge dashboard-mounted cameras linked to an advanced machine-learning program called Asset AI.
Developed by Deloitte within NSW, the software is set to empower councils with enhanced capabilities to preserve and upkeep roads.
The primary objective of Asset AI is to identify and address critical safety issues affecting road infrastructure.
By utilising its machine-learning capabilities, the software can detect damaged signage, faded line markings, potholes, and rutting.
The severity and safety risks of these issues are then evaluated, allowing council maintenance planners to prioritise and escalate necessary repairs and interventions promptly.
What sets Asset AI apart is its potential to evolve and predict road issues even before they manifest physically. As the software continuously learns from weather data and patterns, it will be able to anticipate problems like potholes and cracks, enabling preemptive measures to be taken.
This innovative approach to road maintenance is expected to significantly reduce costs for councils by minimising the need for time-consuming and expensive road audits.
Moreover, timely interventions facilitated by Asset AI can extend the lifespan of asphalt and bitumen roads, ensuring safer and smoother journeys for motorists.
Traditionally, road audits are conducted by councils every three to five years. However, the introduction of Asset AI could potentially revolutionise this practice, providing a snapshot of the condition of the NSW local road network every fortnight in the near future.
This proactive approach to maintenance is being backed by the NSW Government, which supports the next phase of the Asset AI pilot project. The government recognises that preventive road maintenance not only saves costs for councils but also improves the overall quality of roads, benefiting communities across the state.
The trial phase of Asset AI is currently underway in Canterbury-Bankstown and Griffith, chosen to represent both regional and metropolitan areas. Earlier stages of the pilot involved Transport for NSW vehicles. If the data capture and analysis in Canterbury-Bankstown and Griffith prove successful, the technology could be expanded to include more councils starting from 2024.
Blayney Shire Council is among the local governing bodies that have expressed interest in participating in the development of Asset AI.
By embracing this advanced technology, Blayney aims to enhance its road maintenance practices and ensure the longevity and safety of its local road network. Other councils, including Georges River, Central Coast, Liverpool, Wingecarribee, Warren Shire, Liverpool Plains, Tamworth, Wollongong, Murray River, and Shoalhaven, are also keen to be part of this innovative endeavor as Asset AI progresses.
The NSW Government's Smart Places Acceleration Program, with a special reservation under the Digital Restart Fund, has provided a substantial funding co-contribution of $2.9 million to support the development and implementation of Asset AI.
