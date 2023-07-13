Emily Osorio grew up around a kitchen.
Her grandparents owned cake shops, with her grandad a pastry chef. I
"Making cakes and being around cakes has been my life," she said.
This love that had been instilled in her since a young age didn't go away when she had children of her own either.
"I've been making cakes since my eldest - who is now 15 - had their first birthday," she added.
Ms Osorio always wanted to run her own baking business and that dream became a reality in 2022 when she started up The Little Sugar Shoppe.
She has been busy serving the city sweet treats ever since.
"I jumped in and it took off. I was shocked. There's a lot of demand for cake in Orange," she said.
"It's taken off more than I could have ever imagined. I first thought I'd be making one or two cakes a month."
Instead during her busiest times, she'll find herself making upwards of eights cakes a week.
Whether it's a whacky design or an out of the box flavour combination, Ms Osorio is always willing to give new ideas a try.
"If I'm honest, I'd gotten the flavours and tastes down pat before I got the decorating down," she said.
This knack for creativity was recently put to the test.
Ms Osorio is part of a group called the 'Cake Angels' which is a network of bakers from all across Australia.
Their goal is simple; give sick kids or those going through a tough time something to smile about.
This most recently came about at the start of July when she had the pleasure of creating Elly the Elephant to help celebrate Camp Quality's 40th anniversary during a celebration at Taronga Zoo in Sydney.
"It was such an great event," she said.
"Getting to see the kids run out and see the cake, their faces were amazing. They were so happy."
Having worked in the non-governmental organization sector prior to her baking career, Ms Osorio has always been about helping where she can.
And she has no plans on stopping anytime soon.
"There's so many ways to give back to the community and making cakes is a small way, but if we can, then why not," she added.
"You can't always go and save the world. But if you can do something with the skills you have to bring a bit of joy to the world then why not."
