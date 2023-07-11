Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Alleged Molong car crash murderer Troy Armstrong in hospital as bail refused

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated July 11 2023 - 2:55pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The alleged murderer accused of ramming his ex-partner off the road at high-speed near Molong has failed to appear in court, as it emerges he is in intensive care with "very serious head and spinal injuries".

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.