More details have been revealed after a Cadia worker suffered a "severe" injury last month.
The incident happened at approximately 9pm on Monday, June 19 in the underground operations at the Cadia East mine and involved a man in his 20s.
A report produced by the NSW Resource Regulator has now stated that a Jumbo operator and an offsider were developing an underground drive in the mine just prior to the injury.
"One of the offsider's tasks was changing various components on the booms of the Jumbo as the ground support work progressed," the report read.
"Immobiliser switches used to isolate power to the booms are positioned on the front left and right sides of the Jumbo.
"The offsider approached the front of the Jumbo to change a component on the righthand boom, which was angled back towards the left side of the Jumbo."
The worker then inserted a 3.7 metre drill steel into the coupling of the righthand boom as the coupling rotated.
"The offsider's left arm became entangled on the rotating drill steel, resulting in traumatic amputation to his left arm below the elbow," the report added.
"An emergency response was activated resulting in the offsider being transported to the surface and then airlifted to hospital for treatment."
Initial information indicated the injured worker was engaged as a concrete truck driver and was tasked with assisting the Jumbo operator for several days before, and on the day of the incident.
The NSW Resources Regulator has commenced an investigation to determine the cause and circumstances of the incident.
"The mine operator and other parties are assisting with the investigation," it read.
"A report will be published when the investigation is concluded."
