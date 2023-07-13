Living the life you've always wanted

Central Western Daily's Property of the Week, Friday July 14: 33 Scarborough Street, Orange:
33 Scarborough Street embodies the perfect blend of elegance and comfort, and offers a remarkable living experience. Nestled in a highly desirable neighbourhood and with an array of impressive features, the current owners are relocating opening the opportunity for you to live the dream life in this elegant family home.
Built in 2018, listing agent Janelle Brunner said that the home is mix of space, luxury, and comfort. "This is a generously proportioned home, ideal for the large family, extended family, or even couples who wish to utilise the opportunity for additional income," she said. "There is also plenty of space, for extra off street parking to park your boat, trailer or extra car."
As you step inside, you can leave the hustle and bustle behind you and immerse yourself in a peaceful ambiance. Boasting room for everyone, the home provides four generous bedrooms with the main bedroom featuring a stunning walk-in robe and luxury ensuite, while the remaining bedrooms all offer built-in robes.
There are two bathrooms and three living areas including a media room or formal lounge, family room, and an additional, multipurpose room that Janelle said had it's own separate entry.
"The third area has an additional kitchenette, ideal for guest use," she said. "There is also the opportunity for private guest access if you wanted to Airbnb part of the home."
33 Scarborough Street really is an entertainers dream. The beautifully appointed kitchen complete with butler's pantry makes it perfect for creating a culinary feast, with the added bonus of the additional kitchenette for any overflow. There is also a cosy outdoor entertaining area that is covered while the rear garden is and ideal spot for kids games or just sitting back, relaxing and taking in the views.
While outside the home, the features continue with the double garage providing ample space for vehicles, toys and tools. The north rear-facing yard ensures an abundance of natural light throughout the day, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere for family and friends.
The rear garden seamlessly adjoins Charles Sturt University grounds, offering picturesque views, while the low maintenance gardens surrounding the property add a touch of tranquillity and provide a private retreat for relaxation and rejuvenation.
