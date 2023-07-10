An erratic driver that smashed through two family gardens in a stolen ute before giving police a fake name and running away is "back on the streets" of Orange.
Rick Douglas Harris of Cassey Crescent fronted Orange Local Court on Wednesday, pleading guilty to negligent driving.
The 38-year-old wore a face mask, fluorescent work clothes, and a Nautica cap.
Harris crashed through a Buckland Drive fence in a stolen Toyota Hilux with fake number plates in the early hours of March 31, 2022.
"Significant damage" was caused to two properties. Airbags were deployed and the car was written-off.
Harris fled the scene. Police tied his DNA to the car and were led on a brief foot chase while attempting an arrest.
He initially provided a false name and denied any knowledge of the crash.
"He's not exactly a model member of the community," magistrate David Day said in court.
"Mr Harris isn't just a young bloke going for a joyride ... they weren't going to afternoon tea."
Following a brief preamble covering judicial interpretation of the US constitution and his daughter's first job at Coles, magistrate Day handed down sentencing.
Rick Douglas Harris was convicted, placed on a seven month Intensive Corrections Order, and ordered to pay $14,660 to insurer Youi.
"Rick Harris; Back on the streets," magistrate Day said.
