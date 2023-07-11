From Lake Canobolas to the World Dragon Boat Racing Championships in Pattaya, Thailand.
Two members of the Colour City Dragon Boat Club, based in Orange, will be paddling at the World Championships next month.
Estella Ferri has been named captain for the Seniors A team, for 40 years and over, and Kerry Madden was selected for the Senior C squad, 60 years and over.
Since selection in January this year the pair have become training mates and keep each other accountable with the Auroras training regimen including both water sessions and gym workouts.
Ms Ferri has also travelled to Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane for training sessions with the Australian Team.
"I feel incredibly privileged, it's a huge honour, I'm really proud, and aim to support the team to get some medals in Thailand," she said.
"The coach is very knowledgeable, so with my background I can give support emotionally, and with visualisation and positive thinking, being aware of breath and working together as a team.
"So both the emotional and physical aspects for the team is taken care of."
Ms Madden said she was excited to be selected and it was something she never expected.
"I love just meeting like-minded new people, all still hungry to do well, and be competitive I just love to dragon boat, and get into a boat with team. The boat runs so smooth, your work as a team, and don't individually win," she said.
"You work in a team to do a race. With one heart. One soul. One team. One goal. That's the Auroras motto. It's amazing. Never in a million years I ever thought I would make the team."
The World Championships are in Thailand from August 7 to 13.
The Auroras are the Australia's national dragon boating team.
Australia competes very strongly at World Championships events biennially. They also compete in the Asian Dragon Boat Championships every other year as well as in the World Cup.
The Colour City Dragon Boat Club will host a Bunnings barbecue at the Orange store on Saturday July 15.
