CENTRAL Western Daily photographer Jude Keogh and journalist Dominic Unwin were busy this weekend, snapping away at some of the sports on in Orange.
Jude was at Wade park for the Woodbridge Cup Indigenous round clash between Cargo Blue Heelers and Orange United Warriors on Saturday.
Dominic snapped the Peter McDonald Premiership clashes between Orange Hawks and Bathurst Panthers at Wade Park on Sunday.
