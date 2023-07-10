Central Western Daily
Court

Cal Connelly jailed for driving matters heard at Bathurst Court

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
July 10 2023 - 7:00pm
A father will spend the next 12 months behind bars after his 'idiotic' driving habits blew his chance of freedom.

