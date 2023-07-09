Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Watch

Peter McDonald Premiership: Orange Hawks defeat Bathurst Panthers

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated July 9 2023 - 9:15pm, first published 6:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Three big defensive plays in the last three minutes show just how desperate Orange Hawks can be according to prop Mitch Gallagher.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.