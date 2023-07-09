Central Western Daily
Tree flattened on McNamara Lane FutureCity strip in Orange

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated July 9 2023 - 9:16pm, first published 5:00pm
A young tree and its metal cage have been flattened in the Orange CBD.

