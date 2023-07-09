A young tree and its metal cage have been flattened in the Orange CBD.
The oak on McNamara Lane was seemingly hit by a passing vehicle sometime Saturday.
Police said they have not been informed of the incident. A spokesperson for Orange City Council has been contacted for information.
At least one security camera looks directly onto the site from a nearby business.
It's unclear if the tree is likely to survive. The trunk has not snapped.
Six trees were planted on McNamara Lane in 2021 as part of a FutureCity revamp of the strip.
New trees and underground "pits" cost thousands of dollars each to install.
Council is planning to increase leaf coverage throughout the city under its "Urban Forest Strategy."
