Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Kylie Maree Thurtell convicted in Bathurst Court for having ice pipe

By Court Reporter
Updated July 8 2023 - 12:32pm, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A pipe tucked away in the cup of a bra proved a less than ideal hiding space for a 40-year-old woman busted with it shortly after taking heroin.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.