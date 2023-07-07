Are the Nationals about to take on a whole new look? And in turn appeal to a whole new pool of voters?
Vowing to learn from "strong lessons" of past elections, Federal Nats leader David Littleproud says his party is working harder to appeal to women after that key demographic of voters, he believes, brushed the party at the polls in 2022.
Mr Littleproud said looking back at the Coalition's 2022 Federal election loss, while the Nationals held on to all seats, it was important to acknowledge the influence of the female vote on the overall result.
"We had to learn and listen from particular cohorts that didn't vote Nationals. And that, if we we're honest, was a lot of women," Mr Littleproud said.
He said the party was determined to rebuild trust lost among female voters.
While the Australian Electoral Commission doesn't display a gender-based breakdown of how the votes fell in the last Federal election, it's widely conceded key issues for women helped decide the result and brought about Scott Morrison's downfall, thrusting Labor into government.
Female Independent 'teal' candidates swept to power in key Liberal seats in metro Sydney electorates at the last election. Gender equality was a top priority for teal candidates, as were the key issues of climate change and anti-corruption.
Data compiled by the Australia National University's 2022 Australian Election Study shows men (38 per cent) were more likely to vote for the Coalition than women (32 per cent). Women were more likely than men to vote for Labor and the Greens.
The study showed a longer-term reversal of the gender gap in voter behaviour. Since the 1990s women have shifted to the left and men to the right in their party preferences.
It's also noteworthy there are more female than male voters enrolled to vote in Calare (61,739 female to 59,764 male), Parkes (55,057 female to 54,037 male) and New England (58,230 female and 55,184 male), electorates encompassing large inland regional centres such as Bathurst, Orange, Dubbo and Tamworth.
While the same ANU study highlighted Barnaby Joyce, leader of the Nationals and the deputy prime minister at the last election, was the least popular leader of a political party, scoring 3.2 on the 10-point scale. Labor leader, Anthony Albanese scored a tick over five.
Assuming the role of leader immediately after the election loss, Mr Littleproud believes improving education, childcare and regional health are key issues to tackle in a bid to ensure the Nationals better represent women in the regions.
"If you're not honest with yourself then we can't pretend to stand here and represent all regional Australians," Mr Littleproud said.
"That's the policy suite that we're working on now to make sure that we go to the heart of the problems ... because the cost of living crisis is hurting people in regional Australia just as much as cities.
... that's about making sure that we've listened, we've learned and we rebuild that trust with that cohort that didn't vote for us ... and that's what we've done.- Nationals leader David Littleproud
"Those areas, along with infrastructure, will be where we'll be focusing on our pitch."
He said the childcare issue in regional NSW was a big one after the Albanese Labor government's multi-billion dollar commitment to create Cheaper Child Care.
Simply encouraging women to return to the work force to combat a cost of living crisis wasn't enough when childcare places are in such short supply, Mr Littleproud said. He added the Labor pledge won't create any new childcare places either.
"I went to the job summit to try and be constructive when this (Labor) government got in (power) and made that point and unfortunately they've ignored us," Mr Littleproud said.
He believes the Nationals is the party that can best unlock the potential regional parts of NSW boast, and not just in the agriculture sector.
"We're seeing the decentralisation, particularly since COVID ... but with that comes the challenges of services to support it," Mr Littleproud said.
"So it's about practical solutions and it's about making sure key infrastructure is there to support this decentralisation of people who are discovering that regional Australia is not a bad place to live. We actually haven't been doing too bad out here.
"So that's about making sure that we've listened, we've learned and we rebuild that trust with that cohort that didn't vote for us ... and that's what we've done."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.