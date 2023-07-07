Central Western Daily
Unbeaten St Pat's and Orange CYMS league tag sides set for Western League Tag rematch

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated July 7 2023 - 11:41am, first published 11:30am
ACROSS any grade this year you'll struggle to find a bigger rugby league contest than this Saturday's clash between the unbeaten St Pat's and Orange CYMS league tag sides at Jack Arrow Sporting Complex.

