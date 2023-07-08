Central Western Daily
Voice to Parliament

Linda Burney references Dubbo's Michael Riley in emotional speech

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
July 9 2023 - 8:30am
The "preventable" death of a close friend from Dubbo is one of the biggest motivating factors for Indigenous Australians Minister Linda Burney when it comes to support for the Voice to Parliament.

