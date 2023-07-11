Jen Vandenbergh can still remember how hard it was for her parents growing up.
With a disabled brother, she watched her family struggle to find reliable people they could trust to give him the care he needed.
"I realised there was a real gap in the system," she said.
"There was a lot of work out there for the right people to make a difference."
It was that mentality that led Ms Vandenbergh to do away with a life in retail and head towards a career as a carer in 2019.
"Everyone has this epiphany in life and wants to make a difference," she added.
The self-employed carer currently has two full-time clients she sees on a regular basis.
The purpose for keeping her client list low was to make sure she wouldn't stretch herself thin.
"Any job presents you with challenges and not every day is peachy," Ms Vandenbergh said.
"Working with people is similar to working with children. If your client is having a bad day then it makes life a bit harder."
Being a single parent, Ms Vandenbergh generally tries to keep her work hours in line with the school day.
But if families need respite on weekends, she is more than willing to work a Saturday or Sunday shift.
So what goes into the job anyway?
"It's everyday things," she said.
From helping her clients shower, brush their teeth or get their hair ready to go out.
Each day varies whether depending on what appointments they have on the schedule, but overall, it's just about making life as easy for her client as she can.
"It's normal everyday stuff that most people would find easy, but for others it does present a bit of a challenge," she added.
The industry often brings its own challenges.
In the NSW Carers Strategy 2020-2030, it noted the issues being faced led to high turnover rates.
"They are stressed and struggle to prioritise their own health and well-being - they worry about burnout," the document said.
"Carers report the lack of time and ability to pursue meaningful leisure activities as a major negative consequence of caring."
This was a point Ms Vandenbergh agreed wholeheartedly with.
"It is a very demanding job and some days are quite difficult. You go home and just want to shut yourself in a room," she said.
"It's the kind of job where you need to take care of yourself and take breaks when you need to. It's just as important to look after yourself as the person you're caring for.
"Being able to leave baggage at work and not take it home with you is a real skill."
One of the reasons she believed contributed to that burnout was the lack of knowledge from many about what they were getting themselves into.
"A lot of people look at the money and think it's cruisy, but it's definitely not. You definitely work for what you earn," she said.
"That would have a lot to do with why it's hard to find reliable carers."
Despite those hard days - and there are many of them - Ms Vandenbergh loves what she does and hopes she can continue doing it for years to come.
"It's a positive just to make a difference and make life easier for everyone involved," she added.
