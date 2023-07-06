The "absolutely appalling" assault of a paramedic in Orange has drawn strong condemnation in court.
An aggressive patient hit an ambulance driver in the face with a stick in March. Multiple threats were made against paramedics and a third person.
Tony Briggs of Algona Crescent faced Orange Local Court on Wednesday. The 51-year-old was sentenced to 12 months prison. He is on bail awaiting a severity appeal.
"He's assaulted people who assist community safety," magistrate David Day said.
"It's a head blow with a weapon ... these are serious, serious matters.
"I hope Mr Briggs is picking up on the fact I think his conduct is absolutely appalling."
Police were called to the Briggs' home for an unrelated matter during the afternoon of March 2, 2023. Mr Briggs was suffering fits and chest pains. An ambulance was called.
En route to Orange Hospital the man was verbally aggressive, threatening to "flog" both health workers and a third person in the vehicle.
Becoming agitated after asking to be let out, he struck the driving paramedic in the face with a walking stick. He continued swinging while the ambulance was pulled over.
Police were called and Mr Briggs was arrested. He was taken to Orange Hospital to complete a check up.
The 54-year-old denied the assault had taken place when interviewed by officers.
"He has a deluded self belief he's the victim in all this ... that he's right and the rest of the world is wrong," magistrate Day said.
"I can't imagine the recruitment sign [for emergency workers] saying: 'Become a paramedic and get hit in the face'."
Briggs' solicitor said his client suffered from physical and mental health problems. He believed he was suffering a heart attack during the assault.
Magistrate Day sentenced Tony Briggs to 12 months jail and a three months CCO for three offenses.
Mr Briggs handed his wallet to his crying wife before being handcuffed by police. He was released on bail several hours later ahead of a severity appeal.
