Wiradjuri man Tyler Peckham would give the shirt off his back if somebody needed help - and now he's the one who needs assistance, having suffered a shock heart attack at only 24 years old.
When Mr Peckham attended Orange hospital, the Aboriginal support worker reportedly told him he was the youngest cardiology patient she had ever seen, having been transferred there from Wellington hospital after a heart attack.
It all began when Tyler, who lives in Wellington, fronted-up to his local hospital on Wednesday (June 28) to request some more medication for what he thought was indigestion. The medical team performed a blood test and ECG on Mr Peckham and the results were concerning.
On Thursday, June 29 the father-of three was transferred to Orange where an angiogram was performed which confirmed he had had a heart attack. Mr Peckham now has a stent in his heart, but before the doctors could fit it, their patient had to go on blood thinners because his coronary artery was 75 per cent blocked.
The doctors estimated the blockage had been there for some time but there is no telling exactly when Mr Peckham suffered a heart attack, though it could have been on Sunday, June 25 when he first began feeling heartburn-like symptoms.
Mr Peckham works a casual job and doesn't have any leave entitlements. He will need to take a full month off work, at least, while he recovers.
He has a long road ahead of him but he told ACM he was aiming for "a full recovery".
Mr Peckham's partner, Tiffany Walker, said it was "pretty scary" seeing her partner go through this and she wanted to encourage other young men to get regular health checks.
"Even though you're young and you think you're healthy, go and have a health check ... especially young males ... you may think you're right but you might not be," Ms Walker said.
Mr Peckham has been released from hospital but will need to have regular check-ups over the next four weeks to ensure the stent is working well, and in the meantime, he can't play vigorously with his kids, drive, or play football for his beloved Wellington Cowboys Reserve side. With assistance, he will continue his coaching duties with the Wellington Cowboys Junior Rugby League Under 12's.
The community is being asked to give whatever funds they can to help Mr Peckham pay his medical and household bills while he is off work. A friend, Craig Ryan, set-up a GoFundMe fundraising campaign with a goal of raising $5000.
Mr Ryan wrote on the page: "Tyler is a vibrant young individual full of aspirations and dreams. He has always been a hardworking and dedicated individual, constantly striving to provide for himself and his family. However, this unexpected health setback has created a significant hurdle for him. With your help, we can alleviate the financial burden that Tyler and his family are currently facing."
He wrote every contribution, no matter the size, would make "a significant impact on Tyler's life" and provide "hope for a brighter future".
"Your support will not only assist in easing the financial strain but will also serve as a source of encouragement for Tyler and his family during this challenging journey," Mr Ryan wrote.
Mr Peckham said he appreciated everyone who chose to donate: "I'd just like to say thanks to them, that's all. It's just to help out with bills and medication and stuff, just to get us by until I can get back to work."
Ms Walker thanked the hospital staff at Wellington and Orange for looking after her precious partner.
"Every single staff member from nurses, GP, specialist, cleaners and Aboriginal Health Workers seriously went up and beyond to ensure Tyler, myself and the kids were ok. A special mention to Wellington Hospital RN Sue! You are amazing. Without you god knows where Tyler would be today," she said.
"Tyler is the first person to help anyone! Let's now support Tyler through this difficult time!"
Donate to the fundraiser at bit.ly/46NDFfV
