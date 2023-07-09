Central Western Daily
Home/News/Health

Tyler Peckham GoFundMe launched after 24-year-old's heart attack

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated July 9 2023 - 3:38pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Wiradjuri man Tyler Peckham would give the shirt off his back if somebody needed help - and now he's the one who needs assistance, having suffered a shock heart attack at only 24 years old.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.