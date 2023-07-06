There is a new location for Orange's proposed splash park with a delayed opening date to boot.
In February it was revealed the city would get a purpose built water play area as part of a $400,000 grant awarded to Orange City Council.
It was initially anticipated that the splash park would be located at the Moulder park netball courts, but council has confirmed this was no longer the case.
"Originally Moulder Park was considered as a suitable site for the facility," a council spokesman said.
"When consultation was undertaken for an upgraded Adventure Playground, council received community feedback that a water play area would be a great addition to that facility.
"Council is now progressing that site for detailed design."
Councillor Gerald Power had previously said the splash park would include water guns, areas where water would spout up from the ground and into the air, a water bucket which would flow over people. He said it would also have slides where water would run down.
A request for quotation for detailed design is out now and closes on July 19.
It was also initially hoped that construction of the splash park would be completed by December 2023.
But the council has now said construction work would be scheduled for early 2024.
Proposed designs for the Adventure Playground upgrade were revealed just a few weeks after splash park news broke.
Three concept renders featured a miniature bike track, swings, sand pit and digger, water play area, basketball hoop, hopscotch map, covered seating, a seesaw, and equipment for disabled use. A survey seeking community comments closed on March 20.
The existing adventure playground facility was built about 20 years ago. It comprises a wooden castle, slide, climbing equipment, and swings.
Sydney-based consultant Civille Pty Ltd - which does not appear to have previously worked on a playground - produced the draft designs.
Orange is home to more than 100 parks. At least 20 feature playground equipment for children.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.