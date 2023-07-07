What started as a pub conversation between two clubs has transformed into a week long celebration of First Nations culture across much of Western NSW.
Six years ago Peak Hill Roosters president Torin Hando and Kevin Reid of Condobolin Rams put their heads together to come up with an annual Indigenous game between the two clubs.
Now in 2023 the Woodbridge Cup has jumped on board with an official Indigenous Round on July 8-9.
Hando said NAIDOC Week was the perfect time to celebrate the many First Nations players and officials in Woodbridge Cup towns.
"Myself and Kevin Reid from Condobolin just had a discussion one day about having an Indigenous Round for Woodbridge Cup," he said.
"We were just sitting at the pub after the game. We started chatting and we thought well the NRL has an Indigenous Round, why can't we celebrate it as well.
"We have two large Indigenous communities and so we just ran with it from there.
"It just started from there and this year we finally put it to Woodbridge Cup about making it a full competition round and what better time to do it then during NAIDOC Week."
Hando said this year's jersey would mean even more to the players with two Peak Hill kids winning a competition to design the Roosters' strip.
"It's great [to run out in that jersey]," he said.
"This year we even got our community involved and had two young kids design the jersey for us after they won a competition.
"So it's a little bit more special than just having a random designer, these are two Peak Hill kids. It's going to mean a lot more.
"Hopefully we can live up to it and get the win."
Peak Hill sit sixth on the ladder with four games remaining and are currently two wins outside the top four and the accompanying home final.
They host the first-placed Rams on Saturday, who have enjoyed a masterful campaign to date.
Hando said the 2023 season was shaping up as one of the most competitive.
"Woodbridge Cup is thriving I think," he said.
"Everyone saw when Eugowra played Manildra [what can happen].
"Eugowra have a very handy young side. It's how you show up on the day really as Eugowra showed.
"They turned up at home and wanted it more and Manildra underestimated them. It doesn't matter what side you've got it's who wants it more."
