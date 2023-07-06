Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Our People

How WWII spy Violette Szabo inspired new Kelly Rimmer novel The Paris Agent

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated July 6 2023 - 12:10pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Orange author Kelly Rimmer. Picture by Jude Keogh
Orange author Kelly Rimmer. Picture by Jude Keogh

The region's most recognised author has released her latest novel. She says falling down an unexpected rabbit hole more than a decade ago while Googling baby names inspired the story.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.