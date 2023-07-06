The region's most recognised author has released her latest novel. She says falling down an unexpected rabbit hole more than a decade ago while Googling baby names inspired the story.
Kelly Rimmer has sold more than two million books worldwide, and last year bought Collins Booksellers on Summer Street. Her 13th novel The Paris Agent was released this month.
"We've been watching it fly off the shelves at my own shop, and it's been extraordinary," she told the Central Western Daily.
"People came in the day before it came out. We had some on the shelf because the stock had come in and people were coming in asking for it. I never have seen that side before really, so that's been pretty special."
The fictional novel is inspired by a historic secret network of British female spies in occupied France during WWII, and heroic agent Violette Szabo who was executed by Nazis after securing information that ultimately helped turn the tide of the war.
Ms Rimmer revealed googling baby names more than a decade ago drew her to the little-known historic saga.
"My daughter's name is Violette. When I was pregnant in 2010 we were Googling baby names and ... the first thing that pops up when you Google Violette is spy Violette Szabo," she said.
"So for 11 years, I've been thinking about this incredible woman who was only in her early 20s ... she literally had 11 weeks of training and then did these two incredible missions in France. Without her, the Normandy landings would probably not have been successful.
"That kind of sparked this long term fascination with these Special Operations Executive women and the book. I finally started writing the book a couple of years ago, and this is it."
The New York Times best-selling author said she starting putting words to the page about three years ago at home. She believes art across her hometown is flourishing.
"We have this rich cultural life ... Orange is kind of ahead of the curve in terms of what we get with the theatre and with art and music and our festivals and even our food culture," she said.
"With that comes storytelling. I think there's something really special in the water."
Mr Rimmer is in Sydney as part of a promotional tour for The Paris Agent. She foreshadowed big plans ahead for Collins Booksellers when she returns.
A family's innocent search for answers brings a long-forgotten, twenty-five-year-old mystery to light, in the riveting new novel from the bestselling author of The Things We Cannot Say.
1970-In the aftermath of his war-ravaged past, Noah Ainsworth is still haunted by memories of his time as a fearless British operative in France. But a critical head injury left Noah with frustrating memory gaps and a burning question that plagues him-who was the agent who saved his life during that tragic final mission?
Determined to find answers, Noah's daughter Charlotte embarks on a quest from their cozy home in Liverpool, leading her to the incredible lives of two ordinary women-Chloe and Fleur-who transformed into fearless spies on foreign soil. But as Charlotte unravels the heroic exploits of these women and their connection to Noah, she inadvertently stumbles upon evidence of a double agent lurking disturbingly close to home, drawing her into a treacherous web of secrets and unearthing a shocking story from those final days of the war.
Once again, Kelly Rimmer takes readers on a gripping journey, one that threads the lives of two remarkable women into the fabric of history, unveiling the power of courage, family and the indelible mark left by the darkest era of human conflict.
