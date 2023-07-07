Most of us have witnessed examples of rudeness directed at retail workers, and your recent, full page article by Jenna Price reminded me of this ("What to do with a piece of work"; Central Western Daily; June 23.)
It was reassuring and certainly long overdue to read the following two sentences: "The good news is that in NSW, at least, abusing retail workers will soon be a crime. Punishment will be graduated, starting with fines."
Talking with retail workers seems to indicate this problem continues to be a serious concern, and may in fact be worsening.
Let's hope that planned punishments quickly stop the very small minority who think it's their right to threaten, abuse and humiliate others.
This is more a question than a comment. I live on the Hume Highway and up until recently if a car runs off the road through a farm fence, or a tree from the road side falls over the boundary fence, the local road crew has always taken responsibility and repaired the damage.
I spoke to a particularly smug individual there recently and was told that they no longer do this and despite these fences being a half metre outside our land farmers are now being forced to take responsibility.
The situation has worsened over the years due to council/government neglect and my question is ... has the arrangement changed? If so why?
Concerning research from the Leukaemia Foundation reveals the majority (80 per cent) of blood cancer patients needing to relocate for treatment would be forced to exhaust their savings to fund accommodation close to treatment.
The Leukaemia Foundation's support is crucial for these individuals, providing free-of-charge accommodation centres and support to alleviate some of their financial burden.
With a devastating shortfall in donations, the Leukaemia Foundation has launched an urgent appeal in order to continue to provide a place to stay for these patients and their loved ones.
More than 19,000 Australians will experience the pain of a blood cancer diagnosis this year alone - and that number is set to nearly double by 2035, meaning the demand for these services will continue to grow.
Without the generosity of everyday Australians, we risk being unable to continue offering this vital support.
Throughout June, Leukaemia Foundation was urgently appealing to the generosity of the Australian community and inviting individuals, families, and businesses to lend their support by making a tax-deductible gift in time for the end of the financial year.
Still, if you can, please donate online at www.leukaemia.org.au/aria or call 1800 620 420.
Has there ever been a more inept campaign than the campaign urging people to vote "yes" for the Voice to Parliament?
So far, all that has been revealed is that a group of people will advise the government about legislation affecting Indigenous people.
If the Voice vote for "yes" is successful without more clarification, it will be a Pandora's box of problems.
Surely we are entitled to know how many people are to be in the advisory group, who will elect these people, what will their tenure be, what their remuneration will be, how they will meet with the government and exactly the parameters of the subjects that they can advise on?
My intention is to vote "yes", but it is difficult to convince doubters when relevant information is not available.
