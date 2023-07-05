Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime

Unlicensed driving lands Dennis William Cusack before Orange Local Court

By Court Reporter
Updated July 6 2023 - 8:22am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A casual joyride through the backstreets of Orange has landed the driver in court.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.