A casual joyride through the backstreets of Orange has landed the driver in court.
Dennis William Cusack of Sophie Drive has never held a license. He pleaded guilty at Orange Local Court on Thursday.
The 55-year-old was travelling south down Spring Street in a white Toyota Camry about 2.30pm on December 28, 2022 when pulled over for a random breath test.
He passed the breath test but told officers he did not have a license. He said his brother was sick in hospital.
In court the man assured magistrate David Day he would continue attempting to pass a driving test.
"Do not drive," magistrate David Day said.
Dennis William Cusack was convicted. He received no further sentence.
