The Estadio Mundialistas Hermosillenses is a long way from Sir Jack Brabham softball diamond but Ky Hurst isn't fazed by the challenge ahead of him.
The Orange junior has been selected to represent Australia at the 2023 Under 18 Men's Softball World Cup, held in Hermasillo, Mexico in November.
The 17-year old said it had long been a dream to get a call-up for the Junior Steelers, having played for most of his life.
"It feels pretty good, it's a dream come true," he said.
"It's a dream I've had since I was a little boy and I've finally done it. I've played since I started tee-ball around seven or eight.
"I got to go away to nationals with NSW and a squad got selected for that. About three weeks ago we had a camp and the final squad got selected from that.
"I've never actually been overseas before."
Positioned at shortstop, he will be in the thick of the action in the Mexican heat.
The Junior Steelers have an excellent record at the Softball World Cup, winning the most gold medals (five) since the tournament was first held in 1981.
Hurst said it had been a team effort to help him to the biggest stage, a journey that has seen him earn plenty of representative honours.
"We'll be training in Sydney every week twice a week before but it will definitely be worth it," he said.
"I definitely have to thank mum and dad for doing all the work, teachers at school supporting me. Also all my past coaches like Geoff Kelly, Darren Keed and so many others.
"I have a lot of people to thank."
Australia will compete against Mexico, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore and South Africa over the course of eight days (November 11-19, 2023).
