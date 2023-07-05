A man who crashed his motorbike into road closure barriers during the early hours of the morning has been fined.
Jason Kilby, 34 of Brilliant Street, Bathurst was convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court for using an unregistered, uninsured motorbike and without ever holding a licence.
Kilby was riding a dirtbike along Russell Street in Bathurst about 4.30am on February 28, 2023 when he got to the intersection with Havannah Street and hit a set of road closure barriers, court documents reveal.
After riding the bike home, Kilby called triple-zero. He was then taken to Bathurst Base Hospital to receive treatment.
Police said they went to the hospital a short time later and spoke with Kilby, who said he didn't see the barriers because it was dark.
The court heard police also found Kilby was not a licensed rider.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis read the charges in open court on June 21, before she found them proven in his absence. Kilby was fined $1300.
