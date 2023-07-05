Central Western Daily
Home/Community
Comment

Money Matters | Some workers may see a pay cut

By Russell Tym
Updated July 5 2023 - 12:02pm, first published 11:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Although there are no significant changes to superannuation rules as we enter this new financial year some of the limits have been indexed up due to inflation and the employer Super Guarantee rate is edging up as legislated several years ago.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.