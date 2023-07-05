A woman has been taken to hospital following an early morning crash in Orange.
At about 9am on Wednesday, July 5, emergency services responded to calls of a two-vehicle collision on Lords Place, between March Street and Prince Street.
A statement from NSW Police said that a female driver was "currently being treated on scene" by paramedics as of 11am.
A spokesman for NSW Ambulance Service confirmed they treated a woman at the scene who was suffering from "breathing problems" and that she was taken to Orange Hospital.
Officers attached to Central West Police District have commenced an investigation.
No further information is available at this time.
A Fire and Rescue crew was also called to the scene of the crash.
