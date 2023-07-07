Central Western Daily
BHPG not to appeal IPC's McPhillamy's decision

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
July 7 2023 - 5:30pm
The Belubula Headwaters Protection Group has determined pursuing an appeal against the decision made by the Independent Planning Commission to permit the McPhillamy's Gold Project would not serve the best interests of the group.

