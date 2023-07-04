Central Western Daily
Mount Canobolas Gaanha-bula and everything else at Orange City Council - 04/07/23

William Davis
By William Davis
July 5 2023 - 5:00am
Mount Canobolas Gaanha-bula, Lords Place, and CBD at Orange City Council meeting 04/07/23. Archive pictures

New signage is set to be rolled out across Orange, with an updated title for the nearby mountain confirmed at this week's council meeting.

