New signage is set to be rolled out across Orange, with an updated title for the nearby mountain confirmed at this week's council meeting.
Senior staff meanwhile declined to say if the Lords Place overhaul has blown over budget. A proposal to allow students to submit art designs for giant pot plants along the strip was put on ice.
New red brick-pattern strips on CBD entrance roads, unlawful development allegations, possible design plans for a bird aviary overhaul at Cook Park, road works, and funding for community events also earned mentions.
The following is an overview of everything raised in Orange City Council chambers on Tuesday night. Deep dive stories will be published in coming days.
Acting Mayor Gerald Power confirmed the dual name 'Mount Canobolas / Gaanha-bula' - which incorporates the mountain's traditional Indigenous name - has been approved by the NSW Geographical Naming Board. Updated signage will be rolled out in coming months.
A proposal to allow school students to submit design patterns for the pot plants on Lords Place was put on hold, pending further information. Contribution from Indigenous artists is also suggested.
Councillor Melanie McDonell brought the motion, which said: "The redevelopment in Lords Place South has been a challenging one for many in our community. The new plant pots along the block are lacking pizazz.
"By engaging with school students to design a wrap for each pot we create buy-in for our local school children as well as creating a more vibrant space for the community."
The sentiment was widely praised, but concerns about the appropriateness of the location and cost of works were flagged by some councillors. An agreement to defer the vote was supported. A report will be brought back to the council.
Cr McDonell said during the meeting: "This idea came from my son, who said 'mum, those pots are boring.'"
Director of Technical Services Ian Greenham was asked by Cr Tammy Greenhalgh if the Lords Place project had blown over budget. He declined to answer, telling councillors they would be updated after the public meeting concluded.
"I would point out council has a new FutureCity budget ... this would certainly fit within that scheme," he said.
Fifteen development applications were given the go-ahead, including one at 14-16 Lucknow Street in Spring Hill which drew questions over reports of illegal activity at the site.
"Inspection of the development site by Council staff during assessment of the DA identified unlawful activities on the land," the application says.
"The unauthorised removal of trees from the site and the placement of a shipping container on the land comprise breaches of the Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979 ... Compliance staff will commence enforcement proceedings with the landowner in relation to the unlawful activities, which are assessed as Low Risk under the Policy."
Newly installed red brick-pattern slabs on roads leading to the CBD signal a 40km/h zone when the speed change comes into effect at the end of this year. Staff were asked why they had been installed now months before the change over.
"Two reasons: There was funding available for part of those works last financial year ... and the other one is ... you'll find it will slow cars down, it's a bit like the edges of Lords Place," Mr Greenham said.
Possible design plans for a revamp of the Cook Park bird aviary were requested by Councillor Kevin Duffy as part of the upcoming 150 year anniversary for the site. It's unclear if any progress has been made on the project.
Grant funding for the Orange Woodworkers Association, the Orange Region Vignerons Association, Orange Art Society, and Country Education Foundation of Australia was approved. Applications by Sydney for-profit company Reknighted and Catherine McAuley Primary School were knocked back, while an Allegri Singers request was deferred for more information.
Construction work contracts and a redacted discussion point were raised in closed meeting.
Mayor Jason Hamling and CEO David Waddell were not in attendance. Deputy Mayor Gerald Power took filled in as Mayor.
The next council meeting will be held July 28, 2023.
