Cabonne Council has revealed its multi-million dollar plans to fix Cargo Road.
The long-standing issues about the 54km stretch of road date back more than two decades and have undergone plenty of work since then.
Called the 'Cargo Road Safety Program', the goal of this proposed would see it undergo shoulder sealing, sight line improvements, safety barrier installation, line marking and hazard removal on Cargo Road.
Cabonne Mayor Kevin Beatty said the expectation would be to provide a "safer, more reliable road for all users."
"With the current state of the road, council's priority works are to upgrade and widen the road shoulders and to complete vegetation works, as well as repairing the failed road surface and drainage issues," he said.
"The road reserve and alignment doesn't provide many opportunities for specific overtaking lanes, although the proposed works will widen the road and increase motorist line of sight, which in turn will increase overtaking opportunities."
The specific plans include:
Despite these planned works, Mr Beatty noted that even with a "significant funding boost" it would be "unlikely" that Cargo Road would ever see a speed increase.
All in all, the planned works would cost roughly $9.3 million.
While a permanent fix to the pain drivers feel when they travel between Orange and Canowindra would be welcome relief, questions about where the money would come from have been raised after the NSW Government incorrectly indicated which grants the stretch of bitumen was eligible for.
A story by the Central Western Daily on July 1 talked of the pain Cargo businesses and residents have gone through as a result of living in the middle of the road.
In response to this, the office for the Minister for Regional Transport and Roads, Jenny Aitchison noted one of the "number of road funds" that could be accessed by Cabonne Council to help improve those "like the Cargo Road" was the Fixing Country Roads program.
It is designed to upgrade roads and bridges to facilitate the movement of freight to key freight hubs and state roads. The minister's statement noted Cabonne had not applied for grants through the program.
But Mr Beatty said Cargo Road, in fact, was not eligible to submit applications for Cargo Road through the Fixing Country Roads program because it was not a designated freight road.
"The program only provides targeted funding for projects on council managed roads and bridges that benefit the movement of freight," he said.
"Cargo Road is not a freight route."
Multiple NSW Government websites back up Mr Beatty's assertation that Cargo Road could not receive funding under the Fixing Country Roads Program.
A Transport for NSW spokeswoman said its department "can support councils in understanding eligibility requirements for funding programs such as Fixing Country Road to assist them in putting forward relevant projects."
So the question still remains about where the $9.3 million for the Cargo Road Safety Program would come from.
The Cabonne mayor said the council always welcomed the opportunity to discuss Cargo Road with both state and federal representatives.
"Council has actively been lobbying both state and federal governments for funding to undertake safety works along Cargo Road," he said.
"I have written to all sides of politics prior to both state and federal elections, met with ministers regarding the state of the road, and included Cargo Road as part of the Cabonne Recovery Plan."
Each year the council receives approximately $2 million in funding from the NSW Government to put towards regional roads (such as Cargo Road). The council is responsible for six regional roads across its network.
Between 2019 and 2022, the council put $4.9 million into upgrades along Cargo Road.
In the 2022 financial year, approximately $1.36 million was allocated to Cargo Road maintenance.
The mayor said in coming months they would undertake further works on Cargo Road funded through the Federal Government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program and through the NSW Government's Regional and Local Roads Repair Program.
These works are due to be commenced around August-September.
