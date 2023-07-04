The Matildas will have a strong Central West influence at the FIFA Women's World Cup with three of the 23-strong squad hailing from the region.
Manager Tony Gustavsson named his highly-anticipated squad on Monday for the tournament which kicks off on July 20 when Australia plays Ireland in Sydney.
Included were Orange-born Tameka Yallop, Grenfell's Clare Hunt and Cowra's Ellie Carpenter.
Hunt and Carpenter spent many years playing in Western representative football teams before they moved to Canberra and Sydney respectively to pursue professional careers.
Carpenter made her A-League Women's debut for Western Sydney Wanderers during the 2015-16 season at the age of just 15.
Now 23, she remains one of world football's brightest talents. She plays for top European club Olympique Lyonnais and already has 61 caps for the national team.
Hunt also made the move when 15 and would get her first start for Canberra United during the 2016-17 season.
Carpenter told The Canberra Times she was looking forward to some healthy competition in the backline.
"It just shows the depth to the squad and we never had that (before). We never had anyone knocking on anyone's positions," she said.
"It's the best thing that could happen - we want three, four or five people knocking on that right-back position.
"This is the strongest squad we have had in the history of the Matildas in World Cup campaigns. I'm really confident in this team."
Hunt is the freshest face out of the trio, having made her international debut against Czechia back in February.
By contrast Yallop is a green and gold veteran, making 112 appearances for the Matildas since her debut in 2007.
Yallop (ankle) was one of several Matildas under an injury cloud heading into the tournament but Gustavvsson said he was confident she and others would be ready for the opener.
"This has been one of the toughest times of my career in terms of decisions," Gustavsson told media on Monday.
Australia is in Pool B alongside Ireland, Nigeria and Canada.
