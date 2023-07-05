Cudal ... the centre of the road safety universe?
It's an odd pairing - the tiny Cabonne village and the Future Mobility Testing and Research Centre (FMTRC) - but the old Hazelton airport site on The Escort Way is fast becoming one of the most impressive autonomous technology testing sites in the world.
Millions of dollars have been invested into the site and a new $1.2 million crossroad that intersects the existing 1.6 kilometre runway at the former airport is just the latest in a range of features that have contributed to the delivery of more than 80 test and research programs.
The expansion of testing capabilities and on-site expertise in Cudal is critical to the work of Australasia's independent vehicle safety testing organisation, ANCAP.
"When we opened in 2019, the facility delivered the first Safety Assist test program for ANCAP in the Southern Hemisphere," Transport for NSW Director of Future Mobility Evan Walker said.
"Our latest additions will help ANCAP further lift the bar on safety standards for all new vehicles hitting our roads.
The Cudal site plays an important role in the development of these technologies, Mr Walker said, to boost safety and reduce carbon emissions for manufacturers based in the Asia Pacific Region.
"Our vision is for this Australian-leading centre to continue to grow as a world-leading testing and development site for automated and electric vehicle technology," he added.
Cutting-edge motorcycle detection technology is the most recent testing to be introduced at the Transport for NSW's vehicle testing and research centre at Cudal.
It's hoped the world-leading tech will make roads safer for both drivers and motorcyclists across the state.
The newest and most advanced testing technology is aimed at preventing motorcycle collisions and has been rolled out alongside the completion of a new 400 metre intersection.
The new technology can assess how well a car detects and avoids collisions with motorcyclists.
In NSW, motorcycle registrations have jumped by 20 per cent to nearly 280,000 in the last five years, and tragically, on average, 58 motorcyclists are killed and almost 1000 seriously injured on NSW roads every year.
The world-class site is helping the automotive industry and developers realise the next generation of safety enhancements that will benefit all road users.
Other recent upgrades to the FMTRC include the installation of EV charging facilities, refurbishment of the existing house with fit-for-purpose office spaces for testing teams, and an upgrade to 5G connectivity across the site to facilitate advanced vehicle testing.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison believes the testing centre at Cudal "benefits all road users from families to freight operators" and, importantly, keeps jobs and knowledge in Australia.
"This new technology upgrade will allow ANCAP to advance to the latest, most sophisticated set of criteria for its vehicle safety ratings in NSW, and cements this facility as a world-class autonomous technology testing site," Mr Aitchison said.
The skills, equipment and testing provided ... can continue to encourage the latest safety features and technologies in new cars.- ANCAP Chief Executive, Carla Hoorweg
"By developing testing technology and talent in-house we help ensure investment into regional NSW stays in the regions and encourage more international businesses to come here to test and develop their systems."
She added it is "exciting to see" vehicles become smarter and safer.
ANCAP Chief Executive, Carla Hoorweg said the new features - the recent intersection upgrade and arrival of the new motorcycle test dummy - at Cudal's FMTRC means new cars rated from 2023 offer an increased breadth of safety performance.
"The skills, equipment and testing provided ... can continue to encourage the latest safety features and technologies in new cars,' she said.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.