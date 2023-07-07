Despite doubts that being comparatively younger and shorter wouldn't get her over the line, this junior prop has officially reached all new heights in rugby.
A forward with Orange Emus in the under 14s mixed juniors, Tiari Delaney has been called up to the under-16 girls' NSW Country Rugby Union squad.
Delaney is just one of three Central West girls to make the under 16s girls' country 23-strong squad. Across all junior grades, boys' and girls', she's one of six Emus to earn higher rep honours.
"I was so surprised when I saw my name on the list, I was nervous and didn't think I would make it through because I'm only a small prop," Delaney said.
"It's exciting to be a part of it and recognised, and I think the footy community should keep growing for the girls."
While it's her second time rising from the Central West pathway to this next level, it's the very first time Delaney will play up an age grade with the "bigger girls".
Relishing the challenge of hit-outs against the boys in her usual gender-mixed matches, one of her goals for the City vs Country Carnival is to be "more talkative" on the field.
"I feel like I'm really quiet out there and I just do my own thing," she said, "but talking more would let my team mates know what I'm doing and if I need help, they'll be able to support me."
After her daughter thought she'd missed her chance, Delaney's mother said her work ethic when it comes to determination is next to none.
"She always gives 100 per cent when it's something she's passionate about and she's passionate about rugby at the moment, she's a natural at the sport," Liola Delaney said.
"I was shaking with goosebumps reading her name [on the country list] and you can imagine how noisy our house was. We are so proud of her [and] the way she plays is something else."
Liola Delaney said her daughter is "fearless" on the paddock, tackling the largest-statured players by choice.
It's also the reason why her mum gave a few games a crack with the Emus Women's in 2022.
"It was her that convinced me to play last year and when I asked her for advice, she smiled and said 'tackle the biggest person on the field'," Liola Delaney said.
"I watch her play with complete admiration."
Stumping mum with how someone of her size can do it "so willingly and easily", it's the courage and fire within that allows Delaney to execute her highest level of play.
With the City vs Country championships at Lorn's Marcellin Park just around the corner, she'll take that same club drive with her to the Maitland Rugby venue on July 23.
"I like the contact with the boys, it's fun because they're bigger and taller, but [rugby is] a good outlet to get rid of any stress and frustration," Delaney said.
"For any other girls who feel nervous about it, I'd say don't let the boys get to your head; do what you like to do."
