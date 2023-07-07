Central Western Daily
Orange Emus junior prop Tiari Delaney makes Under 16 Girls NSW Country Rugby Union squad

Emily Gobourg
July 7 2023 - 12:30pm
Despite doubts that being comparatively younger and shorter wouldn't get her over the line, this junior prop has officially reached all new heights in rugby.

