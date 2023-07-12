If there's any industry in the world that has learned to pivot, it's sex work.
Described as the oldest known profession, sex work has survived industrial revolutions, recessions, wars and the depression. But is the sex industry in Orange threatened by the rise in popular website OnlyFans?
In short, no.
If you ask Teresa, long-time brothel coordinator at the Gateway Club on Moulder, she'll tell you nothing can substitute the service offered by full-service sex workers.
"Nothing will beat the physical touch of one-on-one, a connection with somebody," she said.
"Physical touch is very, very important and nothing you watch can replace that. You can watch a nurse video online but nothing will be like having a regular girl that knows you're into a nurse fetish or whatever, she will wear that outfit just for you."
Full-service sex worker Sophie Jade agrees, nothing will beat the connection she offers her clients in-person.
"It's all about the connection. That's literally it in a nutshell," she said.
That being said, OnlyFans is offering full-service sex workers the opportunity to connect with clients virtually when they're not in the same postcode.
"I feel like [OnlyFans sex work and full-service sex work] are such different avenues, that they don't affect each other, but when I'm travelling around I'm trying to incorporate them together," Sophie said.
"So if I'm not travelling to a place my regulars can see me, they can get in touch. But I know a lot of my regulars still prefer to see me in-person."
Sophie has friends in the industry who have used the subscription based site to supplement their in-person service.
"It has become quite common, but I feel like even though I'm trying to incorporate them together, they are two very different [services]," she told the Central Western Daily.
Teresa said some of the clients who visit the brothel won't even engage the sex workers for sex, but for something more.
"Some of our clientele are very, very lonely and they come in for that conversation. There's been so many times the girls have said 'I didn't even take my clothes off in that booking, he just wanted to talk'," she said.
The online sex industry became a lifeline to some sex workers during the pandemic as they were able to offer some services during lockdowns. But Teresa found when lockdowns were lifted, or the five kilometre laws came into effect, people returned to the brothel in droves to have the physical touch.
"Especially during COVID there was a lot mental health issues with a lot of men because they were so isolated, especially the elderly and farmers," she said.
"As soon as we opened they were all coming. Some were like 'we just wanted to go for a drive and come in for a chat' you know? It was really good for men's mental health."
You can have your OnlyFans but nothing beats that personal connection or even a chat with somebody.- Teresa
Another sector of the brothel's clientele who were impacted by the rolling lockdowns were the people with disabilities.
"Physical touch is very, very important especially when you're in a care facility. But a lot of touch you would get would be from nurses or carers, that caregiving touch. Whereas the touch in a brothel? That's very sensual, very personalized," Teresa said.
"We get people with disabilities from all over the Central West, like Cowra and Dubbo. We always welcome disability clients, whether it's a mental or a physical disability, they're always welcome and I always try and match them with the right girl. We get parents or brothers-in-law or aunts, uncles anyone can drop their relative off to come and get a service."
Teresa herself went on Jobkeeper during COVID as did many of her colleagues. The brothel closed numerous times throughout the various lockdowns and variants.
"We had to close, which meant the receptionists would have to go and find other work so I ended up finding another job," she said.
For the sex workers, COVID caused difficulties. As brothels were unable to open, some girls had to find their own work.
"Some of the laws with COVID were so up and down. At one point you were allowed to do private work but you weren't allowed to do brothel work. It made things very unsafe for sex workers," she said.
"Some girls went and found a real job, other girls had to scrimp by, some girls had to go on family benefits or JobKeeper."
For Sophie Jade, she migrated states in-between lockdowns to keep working.
"I was in Sydney for the first lockdown and I got so bored at home I ended up volunteering. Quite a few girls volunteered in one way or another, within the industry itself or normal human stuff," she said.
"And coming back from the first lockdown we were really busy - like crazy busy - and it was just people who hadn't touched another person in a long time. Hadn't felt that human connection."
In between NSW lockdowns, Sophie relocated.
"Queensland is strict on its rules, but I found I didn't have to go through as many lockdowns," she said.
The Gateway Club on Moulder has come through the pandemic and out the other side. Although Teresa was offered to go full time at her job during the pandemic, she jumped at the chance to go back to the brothel as the head of admin.
"I really, really love my job. The girls are doing extraordinary work," she said.
"You can have your OnlyFans but nothing beats that personal connection or even a chat with somebody."
