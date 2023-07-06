Your new lifestyle is waiting for you

Listing agent, Michael Wright, said that the possibilities of the property are near endless. The picturesque and fertile land makes it perfect for a hobby farm or country retreat, while the location and zoning allow for a multitude of uses such as cellar door, restaurant, wedding venue, dual occupancy and much more. "It is zoned RU2, and that allows for a multitude of different purposes from farm stay accommodation, to what they're doing up there with the restaurant," he said. "It used to be a mechanics workshop back in the day and has been a tea house as well."