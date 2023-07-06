Your new lifestyle is waiting for you

Central Western Daily's Property of the Week, Friday July 7: 812 Canobolas Road, Canobolas:
Looking like it belongs on a movie set, this romantic cottage nestled amongst a cottage garden is over 100 years old and offers a sense of individuality that can't be found just anywhere. Dressed in an array of colour with rustic wooden clad walls and polished timber floorboards, it has a charming kitchen centred around the original wood stove at the heart of the home. It is perfectly liveable as it is, or it could be renovated to take advantage of the northerly aspect on offer.
Set on 2.5 acres in the blue-ribbon location of Canobolas, 'Vermont' is well known in the area as the highly regarded Italian restaurant "Fiorini's", which is currently set up in the large building additional to the home. Being just 10 minutes from Orange's CBD and surrounded by some of the area's award winning wineries, properties such as these are hard to find. Canobolas is known for its fertile soil and cool climate produce and 'Vermont' is perfect for a hobby farm. With the established fruit trees already thriving, set up some veggie patches, run a couple of sheep, and you have a recipe for a more self-sufficient lifestyle.
Listing agent, Michael Wright, said that the possibilities of the property are near endless. The picturesque and fertile land makes it perfect for a hobby farm or country retreat, while the location and zoning allow for a multitude of uses such as cellar door, restaurant, wedding venue, dual occupancy and much more. "It is zoned RU2, and that allows for a multitude of different purposes from farm stay accommodation, to what they're doing up there with the restaurant," he said. "It used to be a mechanics workshop back in the day and has been a tea house as well."
The building is well equipped with a large kitchen and food preparation area, pot belly stove, two reverse cycle air conditioners, double carport, two bathrooms, and off-street parking area. Michael said the sale could include all the restaurant equipment, crockery, dining table and chairs if required.
"We've had numerous enquiries from people that are looking at it for all sorts of different reasons, not just living there, but to continue a multi-use type of scenario," he said. "It's 10 minutes from town and the beauty of it is that it's in an absolutely blue-ribbon location and Fiorini's is a well-known establishment and that's a real boost for anyone who is looking to buy."
