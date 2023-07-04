All charges have been dismissed after an Orange student "overwhelmed with anger" snuck a steak knife out of the school kitchen and stabbed her friend multiple times. She was suspended for three days.
The teenage girl - who had no prior record - told police an earlier fight had left her so enraged she would have "stabbed someone else" if unable to find her intended victim.
All criminal charges against the student were dismissed at Orange Local Court on Thursday, about 10 months after the high-profile incident at Canobolas Rural Technology High School.
She has completed a Youth Justice Council. Police say she showed "some remorse." Her identity is protected due to her age.
The student stabbed her close friend on August 29, 2022 following an organised boxing class that became "heated". The victim was rushed to Orange Hospital and required five stitches, but injuries were not life threatening.
A police report tendered in court says the duo had been sparring during PE at the school gymnasium. Both got carried away and punches became "heavier and heavier".
The offender reported boys were "egging them on" when she hit her friend above the eye, causing pain. The friend attended sickbay for treatment.
"Enraged and angry" by the assumption her classmates believed she lost the fight, the offender snuck into her home economics class ahead of her teacher and grabbed a steak knife from a knife block. After ensuring it was sharp she left via a separate exit to avoid detection.
The girl charged at her friend, who she saw nearby talking to other students, and stabbed her multiple times in the shoulder and chest. The victim was in shock, and did not realise what had happened until she saw the knife dropped in front of her.
Staff separated the duo and detained the offender. Police and an ambulance were called. The knife was seized.
During questioning the girl told police she was "overwhelmed with anger" and would have stabbed someone else if she couldn't find her friend. "Some remorse" was shown.
The duo were close friends of two years and never previously had a major fight. The offender had not been in serious trouble before.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.