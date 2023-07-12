Maya Goldman married Hugh Westcott at Mayfield Vineyard in Orange on May 5 this year.
The couple were described as "genuine and amazing" by vendors they worked with.
"From the moment I got their enquiry, I knew they were the type of couple you'd want to be friends with," photographer Laura Cole said.
"I am grateful I was the one chosen to capture their love story"
Wedding coordinator and stylist Tess Hows said it was an honour to pull together the couple's special day when she recounted the special day on social media.
Other vendors include Country Celebrants Australia, Spilt Milk Bar Gelato Van, Eat your Greens, Wonderbar RSA Services, South Coast Tipis, Bespoke Country Weddings and Cakes By Drew.
