Cadia takes action on dust as EPA puts the pressure on

By Mark Logan
Updated July 4 2023 - 1:04pm, first published 12:30pm
Newcrest has been forced to take unprecedented steps to both reduce its level of dust pollution in the Cadia valley as well as remain open after the New South Wales Environment Protection Authority stepped in and issued Australia's largest gold mine with a pollution prevention notice.

