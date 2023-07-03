Central Western Daily
Home/News/Health

Premier Chris Minns says more needed for regional health industry

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
July 4 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Premier Chris Minns admits there are still "major issues" facing many regional communities when it comes to healthcare and accessing medical services.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.