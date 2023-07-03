Pair of would-be thieves on the run from police after failing in ATM heist

A pair of would-be ATM thieves fled the scene of a crime over the weekend after failing in their attempted robbery.
At about 5.30am on Saturday, July 1, two people forced entry into a business on Lachlan Street, Forbes, attempting to steal an ATM.
The pair fled in a white utility when they were unable to remove the ATM.
Officers attached to Central West Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Anyone with information about those involved, or anyone with dashcam who was driving along Lachlan Street, Forbes, about the time of the incident, is urged to contact Forbes Police on 02 6853 9999 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
