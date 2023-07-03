CENTRAL Western Daily photographer Jude Keogh was busy this weekend, snapping away at some of the sports on in Orange.
We snapped the Peter McDonald Premiership clashes between Orange CYMS and Nyngan Tigers and the Orange Hawks and Forbes Magpies on Saturday and then Sunday respectively.
Jude was also at the Blowes Clothing Cup rugby matches with Orange Emus and Bathurst Bulldogs and Orange City Lions and Dubbo Roos, both on Saturday.
We also took some of the action at the Women's Premier League Hockey match between Orange United and Lithgow.
We also grabbed some of the action from the women's tag and men's Orange United versus Oberon Tigers Woodbridge Cup games.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.