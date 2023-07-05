Central Western Daily
Orange Wedding: Kelly O'Brien and Rod Horkings

Grace Ryan
By Grace Ryan
Updated July 5 2023 - 7:25pm, first published 6:00pm
Kelly O'Brien married Rod Horkings on March 25 at Zona Restaurant, now La Milano, on Orange's Summer Street.

