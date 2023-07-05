Kelly O'Brien married Rod Horkings on March 25 at Zona Restaurant, now La Milano, on Orange's Summer Street.
The beautiful day was captured by photographer, Laura Cole.
Ms Cole said the bride is an "absolute powerhouse for putting together such an amazing day in just three months."
"When I first met them, I immediately fell in love with Kelly's fun and relaxed nature," she said.
"It was the most beautiful day with only a small amount of rain for good luck."
Catering was by Kate Jones at 119, flowers by Pick Me Flowers, cake by The Little Sugar Shoppe and the styling was by Bespoke Country Weddings.
The bride's dress was from LMH Couture, make up by Windsor Studio, tan by Lumiere Beauty and hair by Euphoria hair.
The groom and groomsmen were dressed by Connor Clothing.
