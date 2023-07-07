Central Western Daily
Home/Community
Photos

Orange time capsule held memories for Beryl Pearce and McCloskey family

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated July 7 2023 - 12:32pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When Beryl Pearce placed an envelope filled with memories in a time capsule nearly 50 years ago, she didn't think she'd be alive half-a-century later to retrieve it.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.