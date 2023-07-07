When Beryl Pearce placed an envelope filled with memories in a time capsule nearly 50 years ago, she didn't think she'd be alive half-a-century later to retrieve it.
But she was indeed "still here" on June 29 when the capsule was dug up from below Robertson Park.
And while her family were eagerly awaiting to find out what she had left inside that envelope all those years ago, so was Ms Pearce.
"I was rather dubious about what I'd actually done," she said.
"I knew I'd written the letter and put some coins and photos in there, but I couldn't even remember going down and putting the envelope (in the capsule). I had this dreadful feeling that if it would not be there."
But much to their relief, the contents were in near perfect condition when unveiled on July 1.
"I was so relieved it was there," she added.
So what did Ms Pearce find? A family history written to her three children Kylie, Craig and Murray McCloskey.
"It's pretty hard to write to a two, three and a five-year-old," she said with a smile.
"What I did recall was that when I was putting it all together I thought I wouldn't be here (50 years later). So these kids needed to know what was going on in their lives and where everyone came from."
From family photos, to the letter detailing some of their immediate family history, it has been a hit with the children who are now all grown up.
"We had a gettogether and Facetimed my eldest son Craig in Sydney. He and Murray kept going 'I didn't know that, I didn't know that'," she said.
"I was thinking of them all the time. They're the only things that I've really got in my life that are eternal and I said I'd make the most of it for them."
Now, those memories have gone into a folder where family members young and old can take a walk down memory lane whenever they please.
So what did the letter say exactly? Well, apart from the family history, it signed off with this "soppy" last paragraph.
"To you our dear family, we hope you enjoy the photos and jottings of your ancestors," it read.
"From your loving mother and father, Beryl and Don McCloskey."
