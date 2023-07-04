Chuck Manning was paralysed from the chest down seven years ago.
He has minimal movement in his arms and hands, no feeling in his legs and is reliant on a wheelchair to get around.
He also "suffers horrifically" from asthma.
"This last month, every single morning at 2am, I've had an asthma attack," he said.
"Waking in the middle of the night and not being able to breath isn't great."
On top of not being able to do basic things like wash himself or get a glass of water, the 31-year-old has autonomic dysreflexia - which means he can no longer regulate temperate.
"If I overheat, it becomes deadly. I'm talking I can be dead in a couple of minutes," he said.
"I could have a heart attack, a stroke and end up in a coma."
As a result of these issues, there were discussions had about putting Mr Manning in a high-dependency care home.
But the gift he received on July 3 should prevent that from happening and help him lead a normal life.
Teddy, the five-month-old Labrador, has been specifically trained to become a medical alert, PTSD assistance dog.
To put this training into perspective, 30 minutes before Mr Manning's body overheats, Teddy would be able smell that something was wrong.
From there, he will either press a medi-alert button to summon an ambulance, or - after a bit more time spent along his new owner - will have learnt Mr Manning's carers by name and be able to go find them when told to do so.
In the words of Mr Manning, Teddy is quite literally "a life-saver."
"I won't be in hospital every other day, I won't have to sit in the shower for five hours like I did Sunday night to try and cool down," he said.
"He's a preventative measure which then makes it a lot better on the tax payers because you're not forking out as much in care hours or hospital fees."
Teddy cuts out roughly half the care time that would normally be needed by Mr Manning and can prevent him from having to take a "stack of meds" to cope with the pain he goes through.
"I can be in my bed and he will lay on me and do deep pressure therapy to stop the spasms I get," Mr Manning said.
"Because of this, I don't have to take Valium every day and become addicted to that class of drug."
Teddy will now be in his new home in North Orange for roughly a month, before returning to his trainer for another four weeks to complete his training. After that, he will join Mr Manning on a permanent basis.
This kind of training is costly however and Mr Manning was not able to afford it on his own.
That's where Craig Hort and Hort Enterprises came into play.
Although they were unable to celebrate the company's 25th anniversary in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic, they were still keen to give back to the Orange community in some way, shape or form.
Then a few months ago, Mr Hort came across Mr Manning's story and knew he'd found the right way to achieve that goal.
"I've only recently met Chuck but I couldn't think of someone more deserving than him," he said.
The company helped with the costs to bring together Mr Manning and Teddy, but there will still be more training fees in the near future.
That is why Mr Manning started up a GoFundMe page to help his new pooch complete his training.
Those wishing to donate can search 'Help Teddy become an assistance dog' on gofundme.com
As for how Mr Manning felt the first time he saw his new best friend, delighted would be an understatement.
"I'm overwhelmed and on the verge of tears," he said.
"He is literally a life-saving dog."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.