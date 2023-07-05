If a Freddie Mercury tribute and Marcia Hines in the flesh aren't enough for a ton of people in Orange to get excited, then you might be hard-pressed.
Orange Civic Theatre plays host to a round of popular gigs this week, a Queen tribute show to the July 6 stage, followed by an Aussie 'beloved musical treasure' - Marcia Hines will be in town for the weekend.
The Queen Greatest Hits Tour brings the Australian Mr Mercury impersonator, Thomas Crane, to Orange in tow with his Bohemian Rhapsody band.
A nod to one of the greatest rock bands in the 20th century, this tour has previously sold-out across the globe.
All-time greatest Queen hits will feature songs from I Want To Break Free, Another One Bites the Dust, and We Will Rock You, to We Are The Champions, Radio Ga Ga, A Kind of Magic, and Crazy Little Thing Called Love.
Doors open from 7pm for an 8pm (high-energy) launch, with curtains closing at 10.15pm.
Kicking off Orange's weekend with a pop music bang, Boston-born Marcia Hines will grace the colour city on Saturday evening, and Sunday afternoon, July 8 and 9.
Moving to Australia at the age of 16 to feature in the production of Hair, her career has since spanned five decades; and marks a major musical and entertainment name in Aussie households.
My God, Freddie Mercury is alive and well, he would have been very proud of that vocal performance.- Aussie music critic, Molly Meldrum's take on the Queen - Bohemian Rhapsody show (Ticketek website).
In the second-half of her 2023 Still Shining tour, Marcia Hines has visited regional cities and towns across the country so far, with Orange her next stop - accompanied by a production crew and talented musicians with every show.
Audiences will take a ride from her early Fire and Rain days and become immersed in tracks from the Discotheque album, before going right through to The Gospel According to Marcia - released last year in 2022.
With a record-making career and a vocal range unlike many others in the world, tickets will sell fast for these two Orange concerts.
Doors open Saturday night from 7.30pm to 10pm, with another show set for Sunday from 2pm to 4.30pm.
For more information on either of Orange's unique gigs this week, head online to the Orange City Council website, or phone (02) 6393 8111.
Tickets for both Queen - Bohemian Rhapsody and Marcia Hines' two shows, Still Shining, can be purchased online via the Ticketek website.
