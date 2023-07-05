Central Western Daily
Orange Civic Theatre to host Queen Greatest Hits Tour and Marcia Hines in Still Shining

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
Updated July 5 2023 - 12:13pm, first published 12:00pm
If a Freddie Mercury tribute and Marcia Hines in the flesh aren't enough for a ton of people in Orange to get excited, then you might be hard-pressed.

